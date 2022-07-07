0
Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba arrives in Ghana ahead of Hearts of Oak move

Arrive Kaaba.png Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Cameroonian forward, Junior Kaaba has arrived in Ghana ahead of his imminent move to Hearts of Oak.

Kaaba will be showing up for his medical after agreeing on personal terms with the MTN FA Cup champions and will sign on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old has been one of the standout players for Cameroonian side Fauve Azur this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists after only 11 matches.

He bagged five goals in his last five matches and was adjudged his club's player of the month for April.

His impressive display for his club has seen him being linked with a move to several clubs in Africa with Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman and Hearts of Oak keen on signing him.

He will be expected to hit the ground running as he leads the line together with Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who has been key for the Accra-based side.

Hearts of Oak finished the 2021/22 season in the 4th position and retained their FA Cup trophy by beating Bechem United.

