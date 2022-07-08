Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba promises more goals for Hearts of Oak next season

Junior Kaaba, Cameroonian forward

Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba has promised to score more goals next season for Hearts of Oak next season ahead of his imminent move to the club.

The 27-year-old has been one of the standout players for Cameroonian side Fauve Azur this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists after only 11 matches.



He bagged five goals in his last five matches and was adjudged his club's player of the month for April.



"I am coming to Ghana with a single objective, to score goals and win titles," the forward told allezleslions.net in an interview.



His impressive display for Fauve Azur has seen him being linked with a move to several clubs in Africa with Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman and Hearts of Oak keen on signing him.

Kaaba arrived in Ghana on Wednesday and will be showing up for his medical after agreeing on personal terms with the MTN FA Cup champions.



He will pen a two-year deal with the club and will be expected to hit the ground running as he leads the line together with Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who has been key for the Accra-based side.



Hearts of Oak finished the 2021/22 season on the 4th position and retained their FA Cup trophy by beating Bechem United.