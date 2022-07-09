0
Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba set sights on winning titles with Hearts of Oak

Junior Kaaba Cameroonian forward, Junior Kaaba

Sat, 9 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba has set sights on winning titles with Hearts of Oak, who he is expected to join the Phobians in the coming days.

Hearts of Oak finished the 2021/22 season in 4th position and retained their FA Cup trophy by beating Bechem United.

The 27-year-old has been one of the standout players for Cameroonian side Fauve Azur this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists after only 11 matches.

"I am coming to Ghana with a single objective, to score goals and win titles," Kaaba told allezleslions.net in an interview.

He bagged five goals in his last five matches and was adjudged his club's player of the month for April.

His impressive display for Fauve Azur has seen him being linked with a move to several clubs in Africa with Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman and Hearts of Oak keen on signing him.

Kaaba arrived in Ghana on Wednesday and will be showing up for his medical after agreeing on personal terms with the MTN FA Cup champions.

He will pen a two-year deal with the club and will be expected to hit the ground running as he leads the line together with Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who has been key for the Accra-based side.

Source: footballghana.com
