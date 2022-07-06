Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba set to arrive in Accra for Hearts medical

Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba

Hearts of Oak is very close to completing signing Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba ahead of the next season, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively disclose.

The Phobians have concluded negotiations with Fauvre Azur Elite FC over the transfer of the highly-rated attacker as he has been invited for medical examination.



He is expected in the country in the coming days to complete his medical examination before putting pen to paper to seal his move.



Kaaba hit the front pages in Cameroon’s first round of fixtures in the Elite One Championship which commenced in March where he scored 7 goals.



The 23-year-old ended the 2021-22 season by bagging 11 goals and most impressively, he provided five assists in the process for his club Fauvre Azur in the just-ended league.

Kaaba was also a target for Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman who were equally interested in the profile of the player but the Ghanaian giants have won the race to land him.



However, Kaaba would fancy playing in the Ghana Premier League after a successful campaign by his compatriots Georges Mfegue Omgba and Franck Mbella Etouga for bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko in the Ghanaian top-flight this term.



Kaaba has been compensated by Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song, for his blistering start to the season, as he makes the cut in the list of 25 local players who have been in camp since May.