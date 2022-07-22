0
Cameroonians Mfegue and Mbella arrive in Kumasi for Kotoko’s pre-season

FYSDTffXEAEoH7s Georges Mfegue and Franck Etouga

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Cameroonian attackers, Georges Mfegue and Franck Etouga Mbella have arrived in Ghana ahead of Asante Kotoko’s pre-season.

The two deadly attackers travelled to their home country last month following the successful end of the Ghana Premier League season.

Having managed to spend weeks with their families, the two players are back in Kumasi ahead of the start of Asante Kotoko’s pre-season.

“Our deadly Cameroonian duo. ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? returns to Kumasi ahead of preseason.

"Bienvenue aux guerriers,” a post on the Twitter page of Asante Kotoko has said.

