Can Cristiano Ronaldo break Asamoah Gyan's record at 2022 World Cup?

African football legend Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan rules out retirement from football

Black Stars qualify for World Cup



Ronaldo scores as Portugal qualify for World Cup



Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo could break a record he currently shares with legendary African footballer Asamoah Gyan if he scores at the 2022 World Cup.



Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday, March 30, 2022 helped Portugal to qualify for the 2022 World Cup which will be held in November 2022.



The qualification means that barring injury, Ronaldo will lead Portugal to the World Cup which will be hosted Qatar.



Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo and Asamoah Gyan are the two players to have scored in nine consecutive international tournaments but Portuguese could set a new record if he scores at the World Cup.

Like Gyan, the Manchester United forward has scored in nine international competitions but with Gyan out of the national team, Ronaldo could extend his record to ten.



Ronaldo equaled Gyan’s record when he scored two late goals to help Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 in the 2020 Euros.



Ronaldo had scored at the 2004 UEFA European Championship , 2006 FIFA World Cup, 2008 Euro, 2010 World Cup in South Africa, 2012 Euro, 2014 FIFA World Cup, 2016 Euro, 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and 2018 World Cup.



The Ghana star, meanwhile, netted at the World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014, plus at the African Cup of Nations in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017.



