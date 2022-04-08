Can't wait to wear the jersey and give it my all- Fatawu Issahaku on Sporting CP transfer

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Talented Ghana teenager, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has shared that he cannot wait to start playing for his new club, Sporting CP.

The Black Stars asset on Thursday completed his anticipated move to the Portuguese club having earlier commenced training with the youth side.



Reacting to his move in a post on his Instagram page, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku says he is delighted.



According to the player, he is anxious to get the chance to mark his debut and is willing to do his best to help the club.



“A new chapter is unlocked. I am very happy to sign for this club Sporting CP. Can't wait to wear this jersey and give it my all on the pitch. Thank you all for your messages, sportinguistas! Vamos Sporting,” the forward shared on his social media.

Before his move to Sporting CP, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was rumoured to be on the list of English giants Liverpool.



Below is his post



