Canadian athlete Bismark Boateng promises to support Ghana sports

Canadian athlete, Bismark Boateng

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Ghanaian born Bismark Boateng, who represented Canada at the 2020 Olympic Games has promised to support Ghanaian sportsmen.

Speaking with this reporter and the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, GOC, at the Olympic Games Village, he urged sportsmen and women to take their careers seriously and strive to do and be the best.



Boateng who shifted from soccer to track and field (100 meters) said Canada has been very helpful to him and he feels cherished by the Canadians.



“Canada has done much for me, and am very grateful to them, but I still love Ghana because that is where I came from,” he expressed.



He stated that they offer him all the necessary encouragement and facilities to excel and advised Ghanaian sports authorities to do same.



According to the Olympian, sports can take the youth to many places and also make them popular.

Boateng who hinted that he will visit Ghana very soon as it is a long time since he saw his dad, and hopes to support Ghana when they host the African Games in 2023.



He commended Team Ghana for winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games and hailed Samuel Takyi for his historic achievement.



The GOC President also blessed him to keep on shining in his chosen endeavour.



Present at the meeting with the international star was boxing coach Dr. Ofori Asare.