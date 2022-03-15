Cape Coast Sports Stadium almost ready to host Nigeria - NSA

Cape Coast Stadium

Uncertainty over venue for Ghana-Nigeria game

GFA select Cape Coast Stadium for Ghana-Nigeria first leg



Ghana celebrate 65th independence day celebration in Cape Coast



The National Sports Authority(NSA) have said the Cape Coast Sports Stadium is almost ready to host Ghana's FIFA World Cup playoffs first leg against Nigeria.



Doubts have been cast over the venue being fixed in time to host the match after staging Ghana's 65th independence day celebration at the stadium.



The NSA, however, via their official Twitter handle shared the current situation of the stadium with the venue looking good, 7 days after the celebration.

In a caption to the video, the NSA acknowledged the efforts of the Green Grass technology to get the stadium ready for the match that is 10 days away.



Although the NSA are doubling up works to get the venue ready, the Nigeria Football Federation have written to CAF, requesting that the game be moved to a neutral ground because they are unhappy with the nature of the pitch.



Following their request, officials of the National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association led a CAF representative to visit the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 13, 2020, for inspection.



Meanwhile, FIFA require that venues used for the World Cup qualifying games should be selected 90 days before kickoff with no options for a late switch.



Therefore, GFA might suffer sanctions of hosting the first leg against Nigeria outside Ghana if the selected Cape Coast Stadium is not ready in time.

