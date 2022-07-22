Cape Coast Stadium electricity and water supply disconnected ahead of Black Galaxies, Benin qualifier

The Cape Coast Sports Stadium

The Cape Coast Sports Stadium which is expected to host Ghana’s Black Galaxies match against Benin has had its power and water supply disconnected.



Ghana is expected to take on Benin at the Cape Coast Stadium at 3:00pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022 in the CHAN Qualifiers.



Based on information gathered the stadium has been without water and electricity in the last ten days despite ongoing preparations to host the Black Galaxies match on Sunday.

The Cape Coast Sports Stadium is one of the stadiums to have hosted high profile matches, including Ghana’s game against Madagascar in the AFCON qualifiers and generated funds from gate proceeds.



The National Sports Authority, which is in charge of the Cape Coast Stadium, is expected to solve the issues with the Electricity Company of Ghana [ECG] and the Ghana Water Company [GWC] to restore power and supply to the stadium.



Ghana is at risk of being penalized by CHAN authorities if power and water supply does not return to the stadium before the match is played.





