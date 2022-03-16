'Cape Coast Stadium will be in good shape for Ghana-Nigeria clash' - NSA boss

Shot of the grass at the Cape Coast stadium

Source: GNA

Professor Peter Twumasi Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has assured Ghanaians that the Cape Coast Sports Stadium will be in good shape to host the much-awaited Ghana-Nigeria World Cup qualifier on Friday, March 25.

The NSA has received huge criticisms from a section of the public following its decision to give permission for the stadium to be used to host Ghana’s 65th Independence Day celebration on March 6, this year, a situation which has put the stadium in a bad state ahead of the crucial match.



Reports suggest that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has filed a petition at the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) over the poor state of the pitch, urging them to move the match to a neutral ground.



However, in an interview with the GNA Sports on Tuesday, the NSA Director General said works were far advanced to get the stadium ready for the match.

He said the pitch is green and any other facility at the stadium to be used will be set for the big clash.



“The stadium would be ready for the match. Works are ongoing there so there is no problem at all. My worry is the capacity because it can take only 15,000 spectators. I wished the match is played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi or the Accra Sports Stadium which can take about 40,000 fans.”



The Black Stars of Ghana would battle rivals Nigeria in the first leg before the return encounter four days later for a slot in the World Cup in Qatar this year.