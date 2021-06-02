Carlo Ancelotti comot Everton as he return to Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti don dey return to Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti don comot Everton to become di head coach of Real Madrid for di second time.

Di 61-year old wey manage Real madrid for two years between 2013 and 2015, comot Everton after 18 months in charge for Goodison Park.



Im replace Zinedine Zidane for Real and now Everton go need to find dia sixth manager in five years.



Ancelotti thank Everton staff and fans and say di move na big opportunity for am.

“I go like to thank di board or directors, di players and Evertonians for di plenty support dem give me during di time I dey di club.



