'Catch Them Young’ referees visit GFA for familiarization

The young referees with GFA President

Products on the ‘’Catch Them Young’’ Refereeing policy have visited the office of the Ghana Football Association to familiarize with the administrative operations at the Secretariat and acquaint themselves with the daily happenings at the home of football.

The young Referees were led by GFA Referees Manager Alex Kotey and met by the newly elected Executives of the Referees Association of Ghana headed by retired referee George Saijah.



About Thirty young Referees and Assistant Referees have been officiating in the on-going KGL U-17 Inter-Club Champions League which ends on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Madina Park where two Greater Accra clubs MAL FC will battle Desidero Academy for the trophy.



These young lads have displayed top quality refereeing in the competition and are expected to ascend the ladder from the Regional level to national and later to International.

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku congratulated the young boys and girls on their selection into the top thirty referees and challenged them to work hard to get to the highest pedestal.



Our photographer David Kpelih Mawuko brought us back these pictures:



