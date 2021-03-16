Catholic church say dia priests no fit bless same-sex unions, but Pope say homosexuals get right to family

Pope Francis

Di Catholic Church no get die power to bless same-sex unions, di Vatican office responsible for doctrine don tok.

E dey "impossible" for God to "bless sin", di Congregation for di Doctrine of di Faith (CDF) tok on Monday.



But di CDF don note di "positive elements" for same-sex relationships.



For October, Pope Francis tok for one documentary im think say dem suppose allow same-sex couples get "civil unions".



Na for dis documentary Pope Francis give go ahead for same-sex civil union for di first time.



For inside Catholic Church, a blessing na priest or oda minister dey give am in di name of di Church.

On Monday, Pope Francis approve di response by di CDF, wey tok say e no "plan to be a form of unjust discrimination, but rather a reminder of di truth of di liturgical rite".



Some parishes in recent months, including for Germany and di US, don start dey give blessings to pipo in same-sex relationships as a way to welcome gay Catholics to di church, Reuters news agency bin report.



Di CDF response dey come as answer to di questionwey dem ask dem: "Di Church get di power to give di blessing to unions of persons of di same sex?". Dem reply: "Negative".



Di CDF note say marriage between a man and a woman dey sacrament and therefore blessings no fit extend to same-sex couples.



"For dis reason, e no dey legal to blessing relationships, or partnerships, even stable, wey involve sexual activity outside of marriage (i.e., outside di indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to di transmission of life), and na so di case of di unions between pipo of di same sex," dem tok.

For 2020, Pope Francis famously tok "Who I be to judge gay pipo?"



Last year di pontiff tok for one documentary by Evgeny Afineevsky say "homosexual pipo get right to be in a family... dem be children of God and get right to a family. Dem no suppose thrown out or make dem miserable over it.".



Di Vatican later attempt to clarify di comments say dem take dem out of context and dem no indicate support for same-sex marriage.