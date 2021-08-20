Cause of division in Asante Kotoko board revealed

The board members with Otumfuo Osei Tutu

Veteran football administrator Jonathan Abbey Pobee has revealed the cause of disunity among board members of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Reports of cracks within the board have been rife over the past few months with board chair Kwame Kyei reportedly not seeing eye-to-eye with some members.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Abbey Pobee disclosed that the decision by majority of the board members to vote in favor of CEO’s plans for the Adako Jachie project at the expense of Kwame Kyei’s own plans over the same project led to the split.



He said Kwame Kyei has since then not been okay with the board members who voted against his plans.

Before the formation of the board, Dr. Kyei had started some work at Adako Jachie. At a board meeting, he presented all the drawings about the whole complex but upon suggestion by the CEO to put up a new facility with containers, it called for voting and the majority of the board members voted in favour of the CEO.



“Meanwhile, the man had begun something already. The supporters were even willing to assist when he started erecting walls. He even made available some funds for the continuation of the project but what did we see,? The majority of the board members are in support of the CEO,” he said.



Abbey Pobee revealed that the situation has gotten to a level only Otumfuo Osei Tutu II can intervene and restore calm in the club.



Aside the board members, Abbey Pobee also revealed the board and CEO do not share good working relationship and that is affecting the club.



"Looking at where the issues have reached I think we should leave it to Otumfour for an amicable solution. The matter should be referred to Otumfour.



“The situation is very bad and it looks as if the situation is beyond what we have been hearing in the public because there is division amongf the board of directors,” he said.