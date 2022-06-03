Cavani sends Ghana message with brace against Mexico in friendly

Edinson Cavani

Ghana's Group H opponents at the World Cup, Uruguay, made light work of Mexico in an international friendly on Thursday morning.

The South Americans, inspired by Edinson Cavani, thumped Mexico 3-0 in the United States to start preparations towards the FIFA World Cup later this year.



Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino broke the deadlock in the 35th minute after Mexico goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera failed to keen a Cavani header out.



A minute after the break Cavani drilled home from a Dennis Suarez assist.



The now former Manchester United played then drove from long range eight minutes later to complete the victory for the 1934 World Cup winners.



Uruguay will next play the United States and Jamaica in friendlies this month.

Ghana will play Uruguay in the third game of Group H, after facing Portugal and South Korea in the first two matches.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars thumped Madagascar in their opening game 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The four times African champions next travel to Angola for the second AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic.



