Celebrity Golf Club to host PGA Captain's Prize

John Mawuli Nyarko

Celebrity Golf Club will host the first ever PGA Captain's prize golf tournament from the 12th to 15th January 2022, in Sakumono, Accra.

The four-day pro competition which has the world's giant electronics company Samsung as headline sponsor is expecting not less than fifty (50) professional golfers across the Country and over hundred (100) amateur golfers to participate in the event.



Speaking to the Captain of Professional Golfers Association of Ghana (PGA) John Mawuli Nyarko, he said " I am happy to have Samsung on board to add up to PGA tournaments we already have". "Professional Golfers earn a living only through playing tournaments so the more they play the better their chances to become good golfers and win hence my duty together with the executives to work hard to partner with cooperate Ghana to get competitions to play so I'm pleased Samsung has come and hopefully it will be an annual event to get bigger and better.

Captain John Mawuli Nyarko, known in the game as John Wonders who is leading the whole process revealed there is going to be a juicy cash prizes for professionals and attractive trophies and electronic products from Samsung and also vouchers from Tang Palace Hotel.