Celebrity golf course ready to host PGA captain's prize - David Renner

David Renner

"The road to Damang 2022" for Ghana PGA will begin with the first-ever Samsung PGA Captain's prize golf tournament which will tee off from January 12th to the 15th at the Celebrity Golf course in Sakumono, Accra.

Speaking to the Captain of Celebrity Golf Club Mr. David Renner said that the four-day professional golf competition is going to be a very unique and interesting tournament because it's the first of its kind been introduced by Captain of Ghana PGA John Mawuli Nyarko known as John Wonders.



He added although it's a pro event we are also expecting about a hundred and forty amateur golfers across the country to take part in the maiden innovative event from PGA Captain.



These amateur golfers will be coming from clubs such as Celebrity the host Club, Achimota, Center of the World, Royal Golf Club in Kumasi, Tafo, Tarkwa, Benso, Bogoso and Damang Golf Club.



Reacting to question regarding the readiness of the course for the tournament Mr. Renner said that the Celebrity Golf course is mostly weather dependant on the fairways and luckily enough we have had some quite good rains and the greens are being shaped in a very immaculate condition for golfers to enjoy though the fairways are a bit dry. Celebrity greens are the best you can find in the country and we always keep them in good shape because that's our pride.

The enthusiastic and hurry to hit the ground running new president for PGA of Ghana Mr. Mark Coffie, revealed the tournament is one of the many tours Ghana PGA members will play this year and would also be a ranked tournament for points accumulation as we tilt towards Damang 2022 so pros should put on their performance character to begin the year on a good note.



His excellency Lim Jung Taek, the Korea Ambassador to Ghana and Mr.Tang Hong, President of Celebrity Golf Club who doubled as President of Ghana Chinese society's are going to be the special guests of honour for the much talked about and innovative Samsung PGA Captain's prize golf competition to begin the year with for Ghana pros.



In conclusion, Mr. David Renner pledges Celebrity's Golf Club's continued support for the Ghana PGA because he believes for an amateur to get better on the course you need the pros to train you.