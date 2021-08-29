Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo earns Black Stars callup

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo has been drafted in the Black Stars squad ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

The 25-year-old was initially left out of the team in favor of other defenders but has been brought back due to various injuries and COVID-19 restrictions.



He last played for the team in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan. Aidoo replaces Amartey who will not he allowed to play against South Africa due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Premier League.

Aidoo will hope to make a huge impression with the opportunity given to him by coach CK Akonnor.



The Black Stars will open camp in Cape Coast on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 and play Ethiopia on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 7pm