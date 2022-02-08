Celta Vigo extend contract of Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo

Black Stars player Joseph Aidoo

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has been handed a contract extension at Spanish side Celta Vigo following his outstanding displays this season.

The Celta Vigo January Player of the Month has been solid for the club in the La Liga, earning his a new deal which sees him stay until 2026.



"The project for the future, and present, of RC Celta continues to gain strength, consistency, solidity... never better said. The center-back Jospeh Aidoo extends his relationship with the sky-blue club until June 2026, which guarantees the continuity of a footballer who has shown great evolution to become a key piece in the team's defensive solidity," wrote the club on their official handle.

"Aidoo, 26 years old, has played 17 games this season with an extraordinary performance, and has already accumulated 77 games with RC Celta since his arrival in the 2019/2020 campaign. He also has 10 caps for the Ghana National Team."



Joseph Aidoo missed the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after he was omitted from the squad by Milovan Rajevac.