Celtic aiming to sign Antoine Semenyo as Albian Ajeti’s exit appears imminent

Antoine Semenyo 1 Scaled 1 Antoine Semenyo

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Celtic could swoop in this summer transfer window to sign Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo to replace attacker Albian Ajeti.

In the last few weeks, the possibility of the Swiss forward leaving the Scottish League champions has become imminent.

The forward signed from West Ham United in 2020 but has not been the most prolific in front of goal and talks at Celtic are that it is time to cut him loose.

Before he is allowed to leave though, those in charge of recruitment at the club have been tasked to bring in a replacement.

Sources report that the name of Antoine Semenyo has been mentioned with the Scottish giants keen on bringing the Bristol City man to Celtic for the next football season.

The club has followed the England-based attacker for a while and believes he has the qualities to make the team stronger.

