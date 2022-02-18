Celtic interested in red-hot Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo, Bristol City player

Scottish giants Celtic are interested in signing English-born Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo in the summer transfer window.

The English Championship Player for the month of January has impressed the Hoops and is set to be preparing a deal to bring him to the Celtic Park.



Antoine Semenyo has been in blistering form in the Championship, netting five goals and providing seven assists for Bristol City in the ongoing season.



Celtic sent chief scout Craig Strachan to watch the striker in Bristol City's victory over Reading last week.

The 22-year-old forward scored and forced an own goal in the 2-1 victory at the Ashton Gate and it is believed Celtic manager Ange Postecoglu wants the forward in the summer.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has been in talks with the player to switch his nationality and play for the Black Stars of Ghana.



Antoine Serlom Semenyo was born in England to Ghanaian parents.