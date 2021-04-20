0
Chad President dead: Idriss Deby don die for frontline of Chad rebels

Tue, 20 Apr 2021 Source: bbc.com

Chad President Idriss Deby Itno don die of injuries wey e suffer for frontline attack.

"President Idriss Déby of Chad "breathe im last breath as e dey defend di sovereign nation on di battlefield".

Na wetin di kontri Army tok tok pesin General Azem Bermandoa Agouna for inside statement wey e read for state television.

Di Chad long-time ruler bin win re-election for a sixth term for office, just dis morning.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.

