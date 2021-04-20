Chad President dead: Idriss Deby don die for frontline of Chad rebels

Chad President, Idriss Deby Itno don die

Chad President Idriss Deby Itno don die of injuries wey e suffer for frontline attack.

"President Idriss Déby of Chad "breathe im last breath as e dey defend di sovereign nation on di battlefield".



Na wetin di kontri Army tok tok pesin General Azem Bermandoa Agouna for inside statement wey e read for state television.



Di Chad long-time ruler bin win re-election for a sixth term for office, just dis morning.

