Chad Protest: Wetin you need to know about di crisis for di kontri

Protest don di happen for Chad afta di death of Deby, di former president

Chad new leader, Mahamat "Kaka" Déby Itno, address di nation on Tuesday, wia im promise "inclusive national dialogue" wey go return di kontri to civilian rule within 18 months, following di death of im father and long-time President Idriss Déby.

Di new leader also promise to "fight terrorism".



Im speech dey come afta di protests against di military takeover for di capital N'Djamena and di southern city of Moundou, wia at least two people die and several odas wunjure.



Dia key ally France also express concern, President Emmanuel Macron condemn di suppression of Tuesday protests and opposes di father-to-son "succession plan":



French president, Emmanuel Macron, don condemn di latest violence for Chad and called for peaceful and democratic transition.



When di violence start for Chad?



Di violence start a few hours afta di military ban all protests for di kontri.

Dis ban dey come one week afta Chad military seize power afta di death of President Idriss Déby afta fight-fight wit rebel forces.



Former colonial power France dey see Chad as key ally for di fight against Islamists militants for di Sahel region



Why dem dey protest?



Civil society and some opposition parties dey call for demonstrations across di kontri against di Military Council and for di return to constitutional order.



Dem condemn di partiality of France, wey dem accuse say dem dey support dynastic succession for di kontri.



One Transitional Military Council wey di late President son Idriss Deby Itno, dey head, Army General Mahamat "Kaka", go head di 18-month transitional regime.

The president of the Transformers party, Succès Masra, and oda members of di Wakit Tama coalition want inclusive dialogue and di transfer of power to civilians.



On Monday, di military council appoint civilian prime minister, but di opposition want a full-fledged civilian goment.



Coalition members and civil society organizations bin meet on Monday morning.





See some fotos from di protest