Chadian army don 'defeat' di rebel group wey kill President Idris Deby

Chadian soldiers as dem dey return from di warfront

Di Chad army don claim say dem defeat di rebel group, Front for Change and Concord (FACT), wey President Idriss Deby bin die for dia hand.

Na last month President Deby bin die from wound wey im bin get for inside di fight-fight.



Howeva di rebel group tok say dem neva hear any say fighting don finish .



Still, di military bin enta street for di capital of N'Djamena on Sunday to celebrate dia victory.



Dem bin also cari tori pipo enta dia army base to show dem who dem say na rebels wey dem bin capture.



Who be FACT?



Dem form di Front for Change and Concord (FACT) for April 2016 by one former official for inside di late Deby goment, Mahamat Mahdi Ali.

Di group claim say dia aim na to "help di Chadian pipo to get dia fundamental aspiration and beta political change" by say dem comot di late Deby administration.



Dem bin form di group close to di kontri border to Libya wey also get dia on wahala.



Oga Ali bin serve as senior civil servant for di late Deby administration on top peace deal from 2005 to 2008.



FACT say dem get 1,500 fighters and dem get base for inside southern Libya howeva dem claim say dem no get hand for Libya Civil War even though di United Nations claim say dem fight for General Haftar for 2019.



