Chairman Wontumi prays for Black Stars to beat Nigeria

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has predicted a 2-0 win for the Black Stars against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Chairman Wontumi prayed for the Black Stars in their upcoming World Cup qualifier and stated that Ghana will teach Nigeria a bitter lesson in football that they will not forget.



He told GhanaWeb ahead of the game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium that the Nigerians are 'our brothers' but the Black Stars will do Ghanaians the honors by preventing them from qualifying for the World Cup.

"It is our prayer that the Black Stars beat our brothers from Nigeria and we are praying to get about 2-0 or a 2-1 victory," Chairman Wontumi said.



"I know that the person who will fill Dede's shoes will take the opportunity and show the world that he can also do the job in the absence of the team captain," he added.



The Black Stars of Ghana will host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022, in a bid to return to the Mundial after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.



