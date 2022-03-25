2
Menu
Sports

Chairman Wontumi prays for Black Stars to beat Nigeria

Video Archive
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria arrive in Ghana for Black Stars game

Otto Addo names Black Stars squad without Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars push for 4th World Cup qualification

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has predicted a 2-0 win for the Black Stars against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Chairman Wontumi prayed for the Black Stars in their upcoming World Cup qualifier and stated that Ghana will teach Nigeria a bitter lesson in football that they will not forget.

He told GhanaWeb ahead of the game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium that the Nigerians are 'our brothers' but the Black Stars will do Ghanaians the honors by preventing them from qualifying for the World Cup.

"It is our prayer that the Black Stars beat our brothers from Nigeria and we are praying to get about 2-0 or a 2-1 victory," Chairman Wontumi said.

"I know that the person who will fill Dede's shoes will take the opportunity and show the world that he can also do the job in the absence of the team captain," he added.

The Black Stars of Ghana will host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022, in a bid to return to the Mundial after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP
Related Articles: