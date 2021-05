Chlesea beat Manchester City to cari di trophy for second time

Chelsea don defeat Manchester United to win di Uefa Champions League for dis season.

Kai Havertz goal wit di help of Mason Mount for di first 40 minutes of di game cari di win give Thomas Tuchel side over Pep Guardiola Man City.



City bin try to recover from di rest of di match.

Di game wey end at 0-1 and give Tuchel im first ever Champions League Title.