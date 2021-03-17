Champions League: Six teams don qualify for quarterfinals, Bayern, Chelsea, Atletico and Lazio go know dia fate on Wednesday

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid

Six teams don qualify for di quarterfinal stage for dis season Uefa Champions League.

On Tuesday, Manchester City and Real Madrid join Dortmund, Liverpool, PSG and Porto for di Champions League quarter-finals.



Two matches go shele on Wednesday March 17, to decide di final spots for di quarterfinals.



Chelsea go host Atletico for Stamford Bridge, di Blues win dia first leg 1-0. While defending Champions Bayern Munich go face Lazio for Germany. Bayern win di first leg 4-1.



Once dem confam di final eight teams, each team go dey drawn from one pot to decide who go face who and who go dey home first.





When be Champions league quarter final draws?

Di Uefa Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws go happun on Friday 19 March for dia headquarters for Nyon, Switzerland.

Di semi-final draw go follow di quarter-final draw and again nothing like seeding or country protection.



Dates for Champions league quarterfinal matches



First leg: 6-7 April



Second leg: 13-14 April



Dates for Champions league semi finals

First leg: 27-28 April



Second leg: 4-5 May



Champions league finals date



Saturday 29 May (Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul)