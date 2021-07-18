Champions League trophy is unattractive - DKB fires CAF

Ghanaian comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney

• DKB wants African football leaders to up their game in making local competitions attractive

•Al Ahly are champions of Africa for the second consecutive year



• The Egyptian giants won their 10th continental trophy against Kaizer Chiefs



Ghanaian comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB has asked the organizers of football competitions in Africa to take the “Aesthetic value” of trophies seriously.



The comedian made this comment after labelling the CAF Champions League trophy handed to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Al Ahly won their 10th CAF Champions League trophy on Saturday, July 17, 2021, after beating South African club Kaizer Chiefs 2-0.



DKB reacted on Twitter by wondering why the Confederation of Africa Football will present an unattractive and lame trophy to the winners of their most flagship competition.



“So why does a whole caf champions league cup look so unattractive and lame? Aesthetic value also counts!”



“Even Ghana premier league cup also looks cheap and disgusting. African leaders kindly take our football laurels appearance serious!” his tweet read.