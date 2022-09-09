0
Chances of Patric Pfeiffer, Braydon Manu to world cup decrease after neglect for Brazil, Nicaragua friendlies

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

SV Darmstadt 98 duo, Patric Pfeiffer and Braydon Manu must work extra hard to stand any chance of making Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The two players born in Germany have both completed the process to become eligible to play for the Black Stars.

Ahead of this year’s mundial, the players have started the season well in Germany in hopes of meriting a place in the Black Stars squad for the tournament.

Unfortunately, following neglect by the technical team of the Black Stars in the run-up to the September friendlies, the chances of Patric Pfeiffer and Braydon Manu making the squad has been decreased.

They must hence put in more effort to break into the Ghana squad in the next two months.

Later this month, Ghana will play two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua. The two games have been scheduled to help the Black Stars to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

