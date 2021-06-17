Change of system needed to improve Stars’ scoring rate - Augustine Arhinful

The Black Stars drew 0-0 with Ivory Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021

The Black Stars of Ghana have come under several criticisms following their inability to score in the two friendlies they played against Morocco and Ivory Coast in preparation for their World Cup qualifiers in September.

Charles Akonnor’s men lost 1-0 to Morocco in the first of the two friendlies while drawing with their West African neighbors last week.



The Stars failed to score in both games although there were talented attacking players and forwards such as Kudus Mohammed, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, and Kwame Opoku involved in the games.



While the coach has suggested that he and his technical team will do their best to find the best strikers to help resolve the goal-scoring issue, former Black Stars player, Augustine Arhinful has indicated that a change of system could help create more chances and produce goals for the team.

He said: “It is a source of worry if we are not scoring goals. If you have to win a game then it means you must be scoring. Is it really an issue of striking? Don’t you think it’s probably because of the strategy or format we are planning?



“How is our striker supposed to score if he doesn’t get the support? We are not creating enough maybe because of the format we are planning. We need to look at those things. Are we lacking strikers or a complete team play that will result in bringing in the goals?”



“We are not creating the chances in the game for the strikers to score. We need to find the best position for some of these players to play a system that will enable us to score. Everybody must be allowed to play and we have to be concerned about how the team is playing on the field as well”.