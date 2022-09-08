0
Change the name 'Black Stars' if you want to win the World Cup – Ajagurajah

Ajagurajah Gdge.png Bishop Ajagurajah

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah popularly known as Ajagurajah has stated that Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars can never win FIFA World Cup unless the name is changed.

Ajagurajah explained that it is erroneous for the national team to be nicknamed Black Stars because the original star which is a luminous body is not black.

According to him, the name Black Stars is hampering Ghana’s chances of winning the World Cup.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure Fm, Ajagurajah said, “Are we going to win the World Cup with the name we’ve giving to ourselves?”

“No star is black. Change the name of the Black Stars and we will do well. They should do away with the name.

“Names have meaning and power. Lucifer even means something that shines so why do you call yourself black?

“Change the black and make it Golden Stars or Bright Stars or simply The Stars. I have never seen a black angel before, have you,” he stated.

The Black Stars who are four-time champions in Africa will be making their 4th appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana has been placed in the same group as Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

