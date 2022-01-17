Change the tactics if you want to qualify – Kennedy Agyapong to Black Stars coach

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong says Ghana will qualify

Ghana plays Comoros in last Group C game



Black Stars yet to win a game at 2021 AFCON



Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has thrown his weight behind the Black Stars to qualify to the knockout phase in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars have not had the best of start in the 33rd edition of the Cup of Nations alongside other African giants as they have only picked up a point in two games.



Ghana desperately needs to beat debutant Comoros at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, to stand a chance of advancing to the knockout stage either by automatic qualification or finishing as one of the best third best-placed teams.

Kennedy Agyapong has backed the calls for a change in approach from Ghana's last group game by coach Milovan Rajevac as he stated in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM that a change in tactics is the only way for the Black Stars.



“It is possible we can qualify if we change tactics. There was a disconnect between our midfield and attack in the game against Morocco and Gabon and we need to tackle that. The gap between our attack and midfield is too wide making it difficult for us to do any meaningful thing in our game and we need to change that.”



“Dede did very well but our scoring ability is very low. We must concentrate throughout the game because a momentary loss of concentration can be costly, “Kennedy Agyapong told Akoma FM.



The Black Stars lost 1-0 in their opening game against Morocco before drawing 1-1 with Gabon in their second group game.