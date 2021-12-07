Change your name to pooper – Piers Morgan slams Partey after Everton defeat

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Everton defeat Arsenal 2-1 at Goodison Park

Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were called out for their poor performance



Arsenal have lost three of their last four Premier League matches



British journalist and Arsenal fan, Piers Morgan has taken a swipe at Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey for his recent performances for Arsenal.



Thomas Partey was heavily criticized alongside captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for their awful performances in Gunner’s game against Everton at Goodison Park.

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Everton on the road despite holding on to a 1-0 lead till the 70th minute and Partey was amongst the players who failed to turn up for the occasion.



The former Atletico Madrid player has been heavily criticized by Arsenal fans and Piers Morgan couldn't resist the temptation to join the trend.



"Partey should change his name to Pooper," the journalist wrote on Twitter.



