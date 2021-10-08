‘Changed’ Black Stars tipped for glory against Zimbabwe

The Black Stars of Ghana

The senior national football team of Ghana, the Black Stars, have been backed to record victory against their Zimbabwean counterparts when they face-off against each other this weekend.

Ghana hosts the crucial FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier on Saturday, October 9 at the Cape Coast Stadium, needing a win to get their campaign right on track.



Trailing leaders South Africa by a point, the Black Stars need to win to help their quest of returning to the Mundial after missing out during the previous edition.



The clash with Zimbabwe is the first for the recently appointed Milovan Rajevac; who is taking charge for a second time-having handled Ghana in 2010.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has expressed positivity about how the team’s training camp has gone.

“We are very positive with what we have seen and for me based on what I have witnessed in training from Tuesday, I’m sure that we are on course. At the end of the day, it is the results that we are looking for. Anytime the Coach engages the players he makes them aware that they’re representing one of the biggest football nations in the world,” he said.



In Asante Twum’s view, the team is well prepared to avoid a shocking scoreline like what befell Nigeria in their shocking home defeat to the Central Africa Republic.



“There are shocks in football like what happened to Nigeria. But those shocks, it come once in a while. On the pitch and off the pitch, what I have picked up and what I have seen gives me the encouragement and hope that we will translate that into performance on the field and get the result tomorrow” he added.



Ghana versus Zimbabwe will kick-off at 4 pm GMT.