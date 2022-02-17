Channel your AFCON anger into Ghana clash to secure place at 2022 FIFA WC - Nigeria Sports Minister to players

Players of Super Eagles

The Minister in charge of Sports in Nigeria, Sunday Dare has charged the Super Eagles to channel all frustration from the 2021 AFCON failure into the clash against Ghana next month.

March will see the final stage of the African qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup being concluded when the remaining 10 countries battle for the five available slots.



Ahead of the two legged tie, Nigeria Sports Minster Sunday Dare says the Super Eagles must fight to overcome Ghana.



According to him, the AFCON defeat to Tunisia should motivate the Super Eagles players to push to see off the Black Stars.

“I know you are still unhappy about the loss to Tunisia, but I want you to visit the anger of the defeat by Tunisia on Ghana. We all know about the history of the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana in football, and this is one fixture that we must not lose”, Dare charged the team, as quoted in a publication by the NFF.



The clash between Ghana and Nigeria will be staged in the final week of March. Th first leg will be played in Ghana with the reverse fixture scheduled to be played in Abuja.