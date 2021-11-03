Chaos in Ethiopia as they prepare to face the Black Stars

The Ethiopian national team

• Ethiopia declares state of emergency as rivals make way toward capital

• The state of emergency was declared by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in an attempt to fight Tigrayan forces



• Ethiopia will face the Black Stars on November 11 in South Africa



The Ethiopian Federal government has declared a nationwide state of emergency as the Walias prepare for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ghana and Zimbabwe.



This new directive from the Ethiopian government comes as the battle with Tigrayan forces reaches the one-year mark and fighting has escalated in northern Ethiopia.



“The Council of Ministers has a declared nationwide state of emergency effective Tuesday, November 2, 2021,” read a statement posted by state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate S.C. on its Twitter account.

The Walias are currently preparing for their World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars on November 11, 2021, which is to be tagged in South Africa after the Confederation of African Football placed a ban on the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia.



Ethiopia currently occupies the third spot on the Group G table after losing three games and winning one ahead of the matchday five and six games.



