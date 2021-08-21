Charles Anokye named as new Medeama assistant coach

Medeama SC have announced Charles Anokye Frimpong as their new assistant coach.
Anokye replaces Yaw Acheampong who was sacked earlier on Friday and will work closely with new head coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu.
Anokye just like Osei-Fosu has signed for three years.
“We are happy to announce the appointment of Charles Anokye Frimpong as first-team assistant coach. Welcome to Tarkwa,” an official statement on the Twitter page of the club has said.
Their partnership is expected to yield positive results including Medeama winning their first Ghana Premier League within the next three years.
Their predecessors Yaw Preko and Acheampong were booted out after the club finished outside the top four in the league and failed to clinch the MTN FA Cup.
We are happy to announce the appointment of Charles Anokye Frimpong as first team assistant coach.— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) August 20, 2021
Welcome to Tarkwa.#MauveandYellow ???????? #MEDSC pic.twitter.com/ujAK7mamtd
- Kotoko writes to defender Wahab Adams to come clean on foreign trials reports
- Kotoko Board Chair reports alleged match-fixing audio to CID
- Medeama SC to snub Ignatius Osei-Fosu
- South African side Orlando Pirates splash $150k to sign Kwame Peprah
- Hearts of Oak can reach CAF Champions League money zone - Coach Nii Odoom
- Read all related articles