Charles Anokye named as new Medeama assistant coach

Coach Charles Anokye Frimpong

Medeama SC have announced Charles Anokye Frimpong as their new assistant coach.

Anokye replaces Yaw Acheampong who was sacked earlier on Friday and will work closely with new head coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu.



Anokye just like Osei-Fosu has signed for three years.



“We are happy to announce the appointment of Charles Anokye Frimpong as first-team assistant coach. Welcome to Tarkwa,” an official statement on the Twitter page of the club has said.



Their partnership is expected to yield positive results including Medeama winning their first Ghana Premier League within the next three years.

Their predecessors Yaw Preko and Acheampong were booted out after the club finished outside the top four in the league and failed to clinch the MTN FA Cup.



