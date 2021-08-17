Charles Atsina joins German fourth tier club KFC Uerdingen

Ghana international, Charles Atsina

Ghanaian forward Charles Buaku Atsina has joined German lower-tier side KFC Uerdingen.

The 32-year-old moves to the fourth-tier side after impressing while on trial with the club.



"Charles is a very experienced player who has gained his experience in different countries," says Sporting Director Patrick Schneider.



“At 32 years old, he's still hungry. He has a good pace and is a team player. His experience will be good for our young team."

The strong forward has played for several clubs since moving to Europe in 2009.



His first club in Germany was with the youth set up of VfL Bochum.



He is well-traveled playing Virtus Entella in Italy, Alcoron in Spain, Kapylan in Finland, and Hibernian in the Maltese league.