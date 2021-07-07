Charles Jesaja Akonnor joins KV Kortrijk in Belgium

Ghana international Charles Jesaja Akonnor

Ghanaian youngster Charles Jesaja Akonnor has joined Belgium Jupiler League side KV Kortrijk on a three-year contract.

The 21-year-old striker is joining Kortrijk from VFL Wolfsburg where he spent nine years beginning at the youth team.



The talented footballer began his career at Hannover Youth before moving to Wolfsburg in 2014.



Akonnor is the son of ex-Ghana international and now Black Stars head coach Charles Akonnor.

"I am very happy to join KV Kortrijk. It is a new beginning for me and I look forward to helping this team do well this season and for the period I will be here," he told Omasports after completing the move.



"They have shown great believe in me and I am glad to be able to start again here after a difficult period in my career."



Akonnor has played for Germany at U15, U16, U17, U18, and U19 where he scored 11 goals in 27 appearances.