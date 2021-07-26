Charles Osei Asibey elected as Ghana Athletics Association 2nd Vice President

President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Charles Osei Asibey

Renowned sports broadcaster and President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Charles Osei Asibey, has been elected as the second vice president of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held last week.

Osei Asibey who is widely known in the media circles as ‘Barrister’ also serves as the Secretary-General of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and will serve on the GAA board for the next two years when an elective congress would be held.



President of the association, Prof. Francis Doodo in a shocking development stepped down as president of the association at the AGM and Congress unanimously agreed to let vice president Ababu Afeiledek step in as acting president.



This resulted in a vacant position which Barrister was duly elected to occupy effectively.

In a response to his new role, Osei Asibey thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him to join the board and assured them of his best output to make the federation grow.



He said he will use his vast experience in sports to make athletics thrive in the country and reiterated his readiness to learn from the board and athletes and other stakeholders in the athletics fraternity in the country.



Charles has widely covered Ghana Athletics and served under the leadership of the late N. A Adjin-Tettey.