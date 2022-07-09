Charles Sagoe Jr excited after signing first professional contract with Arsenal

Charles Sagoe Jr

Attacking midfielder Charles Sagoe Jr says he’s excited to sign his first professional contract with English Premier League side Arsenal FC.

The English-born Ghanaian youngster excelled in the Premier League youth leagues for the Red and Whites outfit and has been rewarded for his hard work last year.



“Thank you, God, I’m delighted to have signed my first professional contract for Arsenal, it’s been a journey full of ups and downs but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time thus far.”



“It’s a very proud moment for me and my family. Thanks to all in my journey so far and Arsenal," he said.

The 17-year-old versatile attacking midfielder joined Arsenal from Fulham in July 2015 and has consistently been an attacking threat through the age groups since joining us at age eleven.



Sagoe Jr made an instant impact when he came off the bench to score a 92nd-minute winner in Arsenal's 4-3 victory over Newport County in the Papa John’s Trophy group stage last season.



He played 29 games in all competitions last season scoring ten goals and picking up three assists.