0
Menu
Sports

Charles Taylor blasts GFA for low publicity ahead of new Ghana Premier League season

League Legend, Charles Asampong Taylor Ghana Premier Legend, Charles Taylor

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor has taken a swipe at the Ghana Football Association for sleeping on the job ahead of the start of the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

The 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League which is expected to kick off on Friday, September 9 will have Accra Great Olympics playing against Bechem United in the opening game of the season.

With virtually no billboards or social media and traditional media campaigns to publicize the league, Charles Taylor has called the GFA out for not putting a premium on publicizing the event.

"I'm sure a lot of people in this room are not aware that the Ghana Premier League will be starting this weekend. Sometimes I don't know what they think because they are not making good use of the TV stations and social media."

"They should do something to promote the league. At least put some highlights together and pay the TV stations to show it in order to generate interest because people are not aware that the league will be starting this weekend."

"The league is not attractive and that is why the players are always leaving. Even after reserving $1 million for promotion and still, they are not doing that," Charles Taylor said in a panel discussion on Angel TV.

Charles Taylor won six Ghana Premier League titles while playing for both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Related Articles: