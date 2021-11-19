Charles Taylor jabs ‘complacent’ Hearts of Oak players after poor start

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko player, Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor blames Hearts of Oak players for frustration start

Hearts of Oak face Ashgold in GPLK4



Charles Taylor advises Samuel Boadu on how to get Hearts players back on track



One of Ghana Premier league's great, Charles Taylor, has blamed Hearts of Oak's poor start on players being complacent.



According to Taylor, the players play with no urgency as they did when they won the title last season.

The reigning champions are without a win after three games into the season. The Phobians have drawn all their games so far and are currently in the bottom half of the table.



Speaking on Angel TV, the ex-Hearts of Oak player narrowed the team's early-season difficulties to the players.



"Hearts of Oak seem to have become complacent. I can see the hunger is no more there for most of the players, and they play like they are big stars now. No urgency again... Boadu needs to talk to them to understand that they need to do more."



The rainbow team in week four of the GPL will play as guests of Ashanti Gold on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.