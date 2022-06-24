0
Charlton manager pleased with the signing of Ghana goalie Joseph Wollacott

FV9WYe9XwAEAv5j Jojo Wollacott (right) with an official of his new club

Fri, 24 Jun 2022

The manager of Charlton Athletic, Ben Garner has shared that he is elated the club has managed to sign Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott.

The English League One club on Thursday, June 23, 2022, completed the signing of the Black Stars goalkeeper on a three-year contract.

“Charlton Athletic are delighted to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Joe Wollacott, who was named in the League Two Team of the Season for the 2021/22 campaign.

“Wollacott has signed a three-year deal with the club following the expiry of his contract at Swindon Town,” the English League One club has announced this evening.

Speaking on the new signing, Coach Ben Garner who worked with Joseph Wollacott last season at Swindon Town says he has no doubt the goalkeeper has the potential to improve.

"It’s another strong signing for us. Obviously, Jojo is a player that I know very well having worked with him last season. I think he is a player with huge potential moving forwards as well and, again, he fits the character and the type of person that we want to bring into the football club,” the manager said.

