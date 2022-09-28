4
Check how Ghana's World Cup group opponents performed during the international break

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars had an uninspiring outing in the last but one international break before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana played two games, lost one and won one. Otto Addo's men began their break with a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Brazil on Friday, September 23, 2022, before beating Nicaragua 1-0 four days later.

Despite the uninspiring outing in both games, the team had a good exercise, with the coach getting to assess his squad better in both games before the World Cup.

Like Ghana, Portugal, Uruguay and the Republic of South Korea were also involved in two matches within the period.

Below are their results during the break

Portugal

Portugal played in the European nations and failed to make the semis. They thumped Czech 4-0 before losing 1-0 to Spain. The defeat against Spain means they placed second in the Group, missing out on the semis.

Uruguay

The South Americans played against Iran and Canada. They lost to Iran 1-0 and won 2-0 against Canada.

Republic of South Korea

South Korea are the only team that did not record a defeat during the international break. The Asians played against Costa Rica and Cameroon.

They drew two-all with Costa Rica and won 1-0 against Cameroon.

