Check out 5 of the most beautiful photos of Kwadwo Asamoah's wife, Abena

Kwadwo Asamoah And His Wife Abena Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah and his wife, Abena

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A virtuous wife, they say, adds years to your life, a wise one adds decades, but a loving one adds an eternity to your life.

That has been the story of former Black Stars midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah.

Many footballers hold their wives in high esteem because of the significant roles they play in their lives, which include managing their careers. Abena is part of such wives.

Kwadwo Asamoah is married to the beautiful Abena Asamoah, and they have reportedly been together for more than a decade.

The union between Kwadwo and Abena have been blessed with two children, Jason and Jade.

Today, we put the spotlight on Abena in this episode of GhanaWeb Features where we focus on the families of Ghanaian footballers.

Abena is a well-educated lady, who holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA) in Entrepreneurial Management from the University of Ghana, Legon.

She is known to be a lover of football as she was mostly seen in the stands supporting his husband whenever Kwadwo is playing especially when the midfielder was playing for Juventus in the Serie A.

Abena seems like the outing type and always wears an infectious smile that makes the fans love her.

