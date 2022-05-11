Check out Accra Hearts of Oak's plush commercial centre

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have unveiled their newly-built commercial centre.

The Phobians on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, unveiled their new facility at a colourful ceremony.



The centre, if fully operationalised, is expected to be in charge of all commercial activities of the club.



Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Togbe Afede XIV and other Board Members as well as some members of the old administration graced the occasion.



The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo was also there to represent the country's football governing body.

Watch the ceremony in the post below:







