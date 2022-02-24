Check out Andre Ayew’s luxurious cars, houses and net worth

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew is one of the most successful Ghanaian players in recent years and is eight games away from becoming Ghana’s all-time most capped player.

Born on December 17, 1989 in Seclin in France, Andre Ayew is the second son of three-time African Footballer of the Year Abedi "Pele" Ayew and has two brothers, Ibrahim and Jordan, who also are professional footballers.



The former Olympique de Marseille forward rose to prominence in Ghana after making his debut Africa Cup of Nations appearance for the Black Stars in the 2008 edition that was hosted by Ghana.



Ayew began his career with 1860 München, where his father played. At the age of ten, Ayew was playing for Nania, where his father is club chairman but he signed his first professional contract with French giants Olympique de Marseille where he spent eight years of his life there before moving to England to join Swansea City.



Though Andre Dede Ayew hasn’t enjoyed a lot of successes at the club level, he has been hugely successful in Ghana colours despite his inability to win the Africa Cup of Nations.



He is now Ghana’s all-time top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations with ten goals and is currently the second most capped Black Stars player with 102 appearances. He also won the U-20 FIFA World Cup with the Black Satellites as the captain in 2019 against Brazil.

Today we dig into the personal life of the football star from his family, personal achievement, net worth, and others in the post below:



Family



The Black Stars captain is married to Yvonne Ayew and they have given birth to two daughters named Inaya and Maha Ayew.







He is lucky to be part of the famous Ayew brothers. His brothers, Jordan and Ibrahim are also into football. Jordan plays for Crystal Palace whereas Ibrahim plays for Gibraltar.





Cars and houses



Andre Ayew takes pride in owning some of the most expensive rides. He does not shy off from sharing them on his social media pages.







He also owns a couple of mansions in Ghana and all the countries that he has played football in namely France, England, Wales, Turkey, and now Qatar according to multiple media reports. Aside his love for material things like cars, mansions, and jewelleries, he is a fan of building a strong family and he has done that with Yvonne.





Net worth



Andre Ayew is estimated to be 15 million dollars rich and is one of the richest footballers in Ghana according to https://www.glusea.com.



He became one of the highest-earning footballers from Africa when he officially joined Al Sadd and is believed to be on a $200,000 monthly salary.