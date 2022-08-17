Check out Asamoah Gyan's 4 prestigious records at the World Cup

GhanaWeb Feature

Legendary African striker, Asamoah Gyan is trending on mainstream and new media platforms after speaking about his wish to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The former Black Stars captain told BBC's John Bennett in an interview that he wants to have a last dance with the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The statement from Asamoah Gyan has sparked a huge debate in Ghana with many claiming that the Black Stars is currently going through transition, hence no need to add Gyan to the team.



While the various stakeholders in Ghana continue to deliberate about the final request of the legend, we look at Asamoah Gyan's enviable records in the history of the FIFA World Cup.



First Ghanaian to score at the World Cup

Ghana played its first game at the World Cup against Italy but had to wait against Czech Republic in the second group game to get their first goal.



Asamoah Gyan scored first against Czech Republic on June 17, 2006, at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany, before Sulley Muntari doubled the tally for the Black Stars to win the game 2-1.



Fastest World Cup goal



He also scored the fastest goal of the tournament after 68 seconds in Ghana's maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 2006.



Asamoah Gyan's fastest goal after 2006 stood till 2014 when USA's Clint Dempsey scored against Ghana in the first Group G game in 30 seconds.

However, Asamoah Gyan's 68 seconds goal at the World Cup is the greatest any African player has scored in the history of the competition.







Most capped Ghanaian player at the World Cup



Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, and Derek Boateng are the Ghanaian players who have appeared in three FIFA World Cup tournaments.



However, Asamoah Gyan is the only player among these three players who has played in each of Ghana's 12 games at the World Cup.

Ghana in its World Cup history has played against Italy, Czech Republic, USA (thrice), Brazil, Serbia, Australia, Germany (twice), Uruguay, Portugal, and Asamo0ah Gyan played in every single game.







Africa's top scorer at the World Cup



On June 26, 2014, Asamoah Gyan became Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup after scoring in Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the last Group G game.



Asamoah Gyan before the game against Portugal equalled Roger Milla's 5-goal record at the World Cup after scoring in Ghana's second group game against Germany on June 21, 2014.

He scored once in the 2006 World Cup in Germany, added three to his tally in South Africa 2010, and ended his 2014 Brazil campaign as Africa's top scorer after banging in two goals.



Author: Joel Eshun